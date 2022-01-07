Hudock Inc. Grows Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. 69 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,343. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40.

