Hudock Inc. Buys 738 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.1% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after purchasing an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,215,293. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

