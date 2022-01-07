HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Down to $564.91

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $564.91, but opened at $545.01. HubSpot shares last traded at $533.01, with a volume of 5,869 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $741.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.51 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,860 shares of company stock valued at $50,778,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

