H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Trading Down 19.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) were down 19.1% on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$19.50 to C$15.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$12.49 and last traded at C$13.14. Approximately 285,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 717,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.25.

HR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.89.

In related news, Director Alexander Danial Avery bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,353,400. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,401.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,866,572.38. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 92,160 shares of company stock worth $1,371,113.

The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.31.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

