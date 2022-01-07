H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Acquires C$462,311.81 in Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$462,311.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,076,970.24.

Ronald C. Rutman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Ronald C. Rutman acquired 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$155,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Ronald C. Rutman acquired 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.15. 2,495,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,542. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.31. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.99 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR.UN. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.89.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

