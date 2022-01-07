H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HRUFF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HRUFF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.