Hosking Partners LLP Sells 31,489 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,489 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $2,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,182,662. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.