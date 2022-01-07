Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

Shares of CHTR traded down $10.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $621.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,800. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $716.94. The company has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

