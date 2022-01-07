Hosking Partners LLP Has $16.07 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,874 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $16,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Credicorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of BAP traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,005. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.37.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. Analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.