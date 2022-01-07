Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 332,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of HNHPF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 188,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,449. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $9.40.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
See Also: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.