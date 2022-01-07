Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 332,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of HNHPF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 188,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,449. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $9.40.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

