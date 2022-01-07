Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $287,358. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,985,000 after acquiring an additional 624,950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 382,674 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 368,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after purchasing an additional 331,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,676 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

