Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Down 33.0% in December

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the November 30th total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCHDF. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

