HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 5.3% Higher

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. 659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 86,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 123.43 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

