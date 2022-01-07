Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Highland Global Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

HGLB stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGLB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4,893.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.