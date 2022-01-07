High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 685,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Get High Tide alerts:

Shares of HITI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.59. 74,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $273.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of High Tide by 83.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth $369,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.