HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,870,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 30,930,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HEXO by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 4,687,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,673. The firm has a market cap of $204.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. The business had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEXO. reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.