Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $17.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.80. 178,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,103,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,609 shares of company stock worth $2,331,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

