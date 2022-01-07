Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on HESM. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,664. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 434,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 297,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 165,493 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

