Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $5,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,456,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $2,207,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTGC. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

