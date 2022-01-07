Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $255.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Helen of Troy have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Favorable trends in Beauty and Housewares as well as more favorable-than-anticipated EPA resolution aided the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Strength in the international business bodes well. Management raised its fiscal 2022 view. The company's Leadership Brands, including Drybar, Hydro Flask and Hot Tools, remain growth drivers. It remains focused on investing in consumer-centric innovation, new packaging, enhanced production and distribution capacity as well as direct-to-consumer channels. However, dismal sales results in the Health & Home segment led to a year-over-year sales decline. Consumers' return to in-store shopping also hurt online sales. Global supply-chain disruptions, and elevated freight and labor costs remain concerning.”

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $235.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $201.02 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

