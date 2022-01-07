HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $182.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. Truist Securities upped their price target on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.91. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 35.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HEICO during the third quarter valued at $14,334,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 1,092.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in HEICO by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.