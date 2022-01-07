Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 5,910 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AMERCO worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 31.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 34.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERCO stock traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $717.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,086. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $448.48 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $726.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

