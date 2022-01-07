Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after buying an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.87. The company had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,530. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

