Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $19.05 Million Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,520 shares during the period. Cross Country Healthcare comprises 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $19,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

CCRN stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

