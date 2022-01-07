Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 160.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,598 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 46,573 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.75. 4,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,769. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $200.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.81.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

