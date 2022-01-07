Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $59.47. 115,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,448. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $990.29 million, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In related news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

