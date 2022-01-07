Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 51,200 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Berry accounts for 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Berry by 252.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry alerts:

NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $717.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.81.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

BRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.