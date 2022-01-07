Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,540 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Resources Connection worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

RGP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. 3,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,189. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

