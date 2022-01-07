Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 95,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EHC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.33. 431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

