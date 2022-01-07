Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU) shares fell 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $745,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $958,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $2,132,000.

