Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

