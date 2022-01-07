Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

