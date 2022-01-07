Healthcare Services Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCAR) Trading Down 0.2%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.