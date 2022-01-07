Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$7.75 at National Bankshares

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HWX. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.20.

Shares of HWX opened at C$5.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$2.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.70.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

