Head to Head Survey: ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) vs. Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 39.20% 12.93% 1.60% Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ConnectOne Bancorp and Hancock Whitney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00

ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.38%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus target price of $51.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.72%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $322.60 million 4.33 $71.29 million $3.07 11.49 Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.38 -$45.17 million $4.84 11.11

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConnectOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats Hancock Whitney on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

