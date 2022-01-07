Head-To-Head Review: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) versus Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Preferred Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $108.19 million 5.74 $30.24 million $2.32 16.71 Preferred Bank $220.32 million 5.34 $69.47 million $6.02 12.98

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 28.64% 9.38% 1.07% Preferred Bank 41.33% 16.42% 1.62%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Preferred Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Preferred Bank 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.07%. Preferred Bank has a consensus price target of $79.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.07%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Preferred Bank.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination. The company was founded by Li Yu on December 23, 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.