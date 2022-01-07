Head-To-Head Contrast: TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) vs. Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TearLab and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A Asensus Surgical -879.52% -30.34% -27.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TearLab and Asensus Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 69.67 -$59.31 million ($0.34) -2.77

TearLab has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TearLab and Asensus Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Asensus Surgical has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 324.49%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than TearLab.

Summary

TearLab beats Asensus Surgical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TearLab Company Profile

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

