Head-To-Head Contrast: Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) vs. UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software -4.73% N/A N/A UniCredit 6.18% 1.72% 0.14%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Absolute Software and UniCredit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 3 3 0 2.50 UniCredit 0 4 7 0 2.64

Absolute Software currently has a consensus target price of $17.70, indicating a potential upside of 105.34%. UniCredit has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential downside of 34.77%. Given Absolute Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than UniCredit.

Volatility & Risk

Absolute Software has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Absolute Software and UniCredit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $120.78 million 3.58 $3.73 million ($0.13) -66.30 UniCredit $22.87 billion 1.59 -$3.18 billion N/A N/A

Absolute Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UniCredit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UniCredit beats Absolute Software on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions. The company also provides equity and debt capital market, corporate finance and advisory, syndication, and leverage buy-out services; and project and commodity, real estate, structured trade and export, and acquisition finance services, as well as wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the structuring of products, such as FX, rates, equities, and credit products; and provision of cash management, e-banking, supply chain finance, global securities, and mobile banking services, as well as trade finance products. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

