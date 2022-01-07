HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $310.00 at Truist Securities

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.90.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $254.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.71. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after acquiring an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.