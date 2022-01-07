Hathor Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00003762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $363.53 million and $25.14 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00061351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.33 or 0.07839129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00076143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,869.83 or 0.99771175 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 900,834,912 coins and its circulating supply is 224,889,912 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.