Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Aegis started coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.03 million, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.87. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the third quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,111 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 339.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 184,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 186.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

