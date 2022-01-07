Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.28).

Several research firms recently commented on HBR. Berenberg Bank cut Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 373.60 ($5.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 454 ($6.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 374.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.45.

In related news, insider Anne Stevens purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($161,703.27). Also, insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £24,999.04 ($33,686.89).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

