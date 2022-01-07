Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $290.20

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €290.20 ($329.77) and last traded at €285.40 ($324.32), with a volume of 18563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €286.80 ($325.91).

HLAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.55 ($176.76) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.82 ($180.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €227.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €206.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

