Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €186.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €186.00 ($211.36) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €146.00 ($165.91) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($201.14) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($212.50) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €174.42 ($198.20).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €172.20 ($195.68) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €162.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €154.60. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

