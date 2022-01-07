HaloDAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $524.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $290,390.45 and approximately $524.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.87 or 0.07683013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,585.11 or 0.99722776 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007806 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

