H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HCYT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 214,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,157. H-CYTE has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
H-CYTE Company Profile
