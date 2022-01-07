H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCYT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 214,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,157. H-CYTE has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

