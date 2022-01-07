GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Shares Down 0.9%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTC:GUROF)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.23. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81.

GURU Organic Energy Company Profile (OTC:GUROF)

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, and Yerba Mate names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 15,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

