Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Trading Up 3.2%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) shares rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

