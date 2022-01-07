Gryphon International Investment CORP Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gryphon International Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $212.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.30 and its 200-day moving average is $219.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

