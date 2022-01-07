Gryphon International Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gryphon International Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.5% of Gryphon International Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gryphon International Investment CORP’s holdings in Booking were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,411.80 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,343.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,304.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,772.04.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.